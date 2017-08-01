<p>*A fisherman on the Jock River pulled in an unusual catch. It was not a fish but rather the firing mechanism or flintlock from a musket. Indeed, it is believed that the musket would have belonged to a soldier from the 100<sup>th</sup> Regiment of Foot from which many of the original settlers of Richmond came. The flintlock would have been part of a Brown Bess musket used by the 100<sup>th</sup> Regiment of Foot. Here’s how a flintlock like this one which was found in the Jock River would have worked: A small amount of gunpowder was initially poured into the pan on the flintlock. More gunpowder as well as a musket ball and paper cartridge would then be stuffed down the barrel. The hammer which held the flint would then create a spark as it came in contact with the steel frizzen once the trigger was pulled. The spark would light a fire in the pan that carried down to the gunpowder in the barrel, projecting the musket ball out toward the target, presumably the enemy. This flintlock firing mechanism found in the Jock River is now part of the artifact collection at the Goulbourn Museum which is located at 2064 Huntley Rd. at Stanley’s Corners just south of Stittsville. The museum is currently closed until October as a new floor is being installed in the building which was initially built as the Goulbourn township hall. However, museum staff are still working full time at the adjacent History Centre building (former Goulbourn township clerk’s building) at Stanley’s Corners. The Goulbourn Museum can be contacted at 613-831-2393 or via email at <a href="mailto:info@goulbournmuseum.ca" rel="nofollow">info@goulbournmuseum.ca</a>.</p>