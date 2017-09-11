<p><span>*Giant Tiger Stores Limited has relaunched menswear in its stores. This includes a new Rivet61 brand besides existing Mountain Ridge, ACX Active and Tradesmax Pro lines. Giant Tiger’s new lines were unveiled at a launch event at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Sept. 6. The evening ended with a performance by Ottawa-based country band River Town Saints. The Giant Tiger store in Stittsville is located at the Jackson Trails Centre plaza at the corner of Hazeldean Road and Stittsville Main Street. </span></p>